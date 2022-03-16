Gab & Juls discuss the impact of the sanctions placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich. (1:43)

The owners of Major League Baseball team Chicago Cubs and Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin are set to table a joint bid for Chelsea.

The Ricketts family and Griffin have formed an investment group that will lodge a formal offer for the Premier League side.

"The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday," a spokesperson said.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.

"We look forward to sharing further details of our plans in due course."

Potential interested parties have until Friday to submit offers to New York merchant bank Raine Group, who have been appointed to handle the sale of the club.