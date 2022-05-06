Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has laughed off suggestions of a rift with Christian Pulisic, following a tweet from the player's father that appeared to cast doubt on the United States star's happiness and future at the London club.

In a since-deleted tweet following Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Everton, in which Pulisic was a late substitute, Mark Pulisic wrote: "The sad thing is he loves the club, teammates, and London... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy... big six months ahead."

Pulisic has started just 10 Premier League games this season and hasn't been named in the starting XI in the league since March 5. But Tuchel dismissed the idea that there was an issue between him and the former Borussia Dortmund man.

"I am not concerned if a father says that a player does not love me. I am not concerned about that. For sure not," Tuchel said with a chuckle during his news conference ahead of Chelsea's meeting with Wolves on Saturday.

"It is a normal thing [if players are frustrated]. Like every manager, we have our reasons to choose lineups and we have our reasons to go for players in the first XI. And you will never see at this level of competition happy faces from players who are not selected," Tuchel added.

Christian Pulisic has struggled to hold down a starting role at Chelsea this season. Getty Images

"Between me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far, he has had a huge impact from the bench in some matches.

"For him and everyone else, this has nothing to do with any tweet or any reaction from agents or fathers. I didn't even know it because I do not want my judgement to get affected by it because it has nothing to do with it.

"The players, in the end, are responsible to be in the team and stay in the team. I will do my very best to do my right judgement.

"Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. But this is what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea.

"I haven't experienced the same reaction from Christian lately. It was actually the opposite. He was very strong and very positive in the last weeks."

Pulisic, who arrived at Chelsea from Dortmund in the summer of 2019, has two years remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge. The future of several players at the club is currently up in the air with the club up for sale and owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the U.K. government for alleged ties to Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Pulisic is set to play a major role for the U.S. when they return to the World Cup in November.