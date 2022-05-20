Frank Leboeuf explains why he doesn't see a future for Christian Pulisic under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea. (1:05)

Thomas Tuchel has said he hopes Todd Boehly can become Chelsea's "lucky charm" once his consortium completes their purchase of the club.

The Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner is spearheading a bid worth £4.25 billion which is expected to pass the Premier League's owners and directors' test in the coming days.

Talks are continuing between outgoing owner Roman Abramovich and the U.K. government amid a row over how the £2.5bn sale money is distributed to victims of the war in Ukraine.

Chelsea remain hopeful the sale will be finalised before their special licence to continue operating ends on May 31 and, while the government seeks assurances no funds will find their way back to Abramovich, Boehly spent last week meeting players and staff of the men's and women's teams.

Although Boehly's attendance is not always advertised, it is thought the American businessman has not seen the men's side win a game in person since entering into talks to buy the club.

Thomas Tuchel's side confirmed a third-place finish in the Premier League with a draw against Leicester on Thursday. Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He attended Thursday's 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge after the FA Cup Final defeat to Liverpool, a home draw against Wolves and the Champions League quarterfinal first leg loss to Real Madrid.

"That is simply a sign," Tuchel joked. "He will watch on ESPN in Los Angeles next season, it is clear! If it is like this, it is clear."

Assuming the takeover goes ahead as planned, Boehly and Tuchel are expected to meet to discuss the club's summer transfer plans.

"We will be very open and very honest. He will get my point of view if he wants to have it. Of course, we lose key players and we struggle to win our home games," Tuchel said.

"He was at the final in Wembley. Maybe when the deal is done and he is our owner, he is the lucky charm that we need so we give him so more credit."