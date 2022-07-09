Craig Burley and Nedum Onuoha explain why Raheem Sterling is compelled to leave one of the best teams in the world to play for Chelsea. (2:23)

N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel with Chelsea for their preseason tour of the United States due to their Covid vaccination status.

Entry rules for the U.S. say that all visitors over 18, barring American citizens and other limited exceptions, must be double vaccinated against the virus.

The club confirmed the news when announcing a 29-man squad of players that will face Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC in Los Angeles and Premier League rivals Arsenal in Florida.

Loftus-Cheek tested positive for COVID-19 in August last year while France international Kante returned a positive test ahead of a Champions League group game against Juventus the following month.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said at the time that did not know how many of his players had been vaccinated and although he had taken the jab, he would not force others to do so.

Chelsea travel on Saturday and will spend a week in a training camp in LA before their first game.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic is named in a strong travelling party by Thomas Tuchel that also includes Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Reece James and Thiago Silva.

Left back Ben Chilwell and winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who both missed large chunks of last season through injury, were included in the 29-man squad that will play three games in the U.S starting with Club America on July 16.

Chelsea, who finished third in the league last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on Aug. 6.