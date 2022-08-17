Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admit they enjoyed their heated exchanges following Chelsea's draw with Spurs. (1:36)

Marc Cucurella may have found himself on the Stamford Bridge turf after a painful tug of his hair by Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero over the weekend, but the Chelsea defender said on Wednesday that he has no plans to get a haircut.

Cucurella had his long locks pulled by Romero shortly before Harry Kane levelled the Premier League match in stoppage time in the 2-2 draw, leading to a furious Thomas Tuchel saying referee Anthony Taylor should not officiate Chelsea's matches in the future.

When asked if he would ever get a haircut to avoid a similar fate in the future, Cucurella grinned and told reporters: "No, no, never! This is my style."

Cucurella, however, said that Romero's pull was a clear red card.

"For me it was clear and the video was clear, sometimes referees make good decisions and sometimes they don't, but this is not my problem. I am focused on the game," he added.

"I saw in the stadium they were checking for a red card and for me it was very clear, but this is football. In this game it was an error, in another game the referee would take a good decision.

"I have no problem with him [Romero], it was only one action in the game. But maybe it was an important action because it's possible to change the final result."

Cucurella signed for Chelsea in a reported £62 million deal in the close season from Brighton & Hove Albion and the Spaniard conceded it was "a lot of money and a big responsibility" for him.

"I'm very happy to be here," he said. "[Chelsea owner] Todd [Boehly] and the gaffer were so interested in me coming here. I need to work hard, adapt to the team and have this will to win and play good for the club."