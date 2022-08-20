Chelsea have announced they have banned a supporter for racist abuse. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder after Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min was subjected to racist abuse during the sides' game at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The west London club launched an investigation after footage on social media showed a fan in the stadium's Shed End directing a racist gesture at Son during the 2-2 draw on Sunday, promising the "strongest action from the club" if the supporter was identified.

And on Saturday Chelsea made an official statement in which they confirmed they had "identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely" after their initial statement on the incident.

"Chelsea Football Club finds any form of discriminatory behaviour totally abhorrent. It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities," the first statement from the club read.

"Chelsea FC has consistently made its zero tolerance position on discriminatory behaviour very clear, yet there are still idiots like this that attach themselves to this club as so called 'fans', which shames Chelsea FC, our coaches, players, staff and our true supporters."

Chelsea previously issued a lifetime ban to a supporter who racially abused Raheem Sterling when he was playing for Manchester City in a Premier League match between the clubs, also handing temporary bans to five other fans in connection with the incident.

A Chelsea fan was arrested for alleged racist abuse towards Son in a game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019 while then-Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger also reported being subjected to monkey chants during that match.