Chelsea boss Graham Potter has said Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put the "horrific" attack on his family home behind him and is ready to thrive after scoring his first goal for the club last weekend.

The 33-year-old suffered a broken jaw as a gang armed with firearms and iron bars robbed his Barcelona home in the early hours of a late-August morning, just days before completing a €12 million move to Stamford Bridge.

Aubameyang notched the opening goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace and is set to lead the line for Chelsea when facing AC Milan in Wednesday's Champions League home clash in west London.

Potter told a news conference: "I think he wouldn't be human if he didn't [find it difficult mentally]. It was fairly horrific to be honest. Without being a total psychologist, I think it is a fair thing to assume.

"But I can only act in terms of thinking about how he behaves and how he conducted himself with us and he's been perfect. At the same time, we are still talking about something that isn't particularly nice, certainly when family is concerned but he's been brilliant with us.

"I chatted to him briefly about it but you can imagine it is one of the things you have to just move on from as quickly as you can. We're here to support and do all we can in that regard but I think the best thing for him is to play football, to put that incident behind him as quickly as possible and to be in a place where he feels comfortable and happen.

"From what I've seen, I think he feels that here. He's acted really, really professionally. He's always happy around the football club with the group, his team-mates so I've been really impressed by him."