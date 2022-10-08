Chelsea enjoyed their third straight victory in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

A controlled first half saw only half-chances created while Wolves could only threaten from range, but it was the home side who edged themselves into the lead when Mason Mount's cross found Kai Havertz who reacted quickly to direct his header over the goalkeeper.

The Blues didn't take long to double their lead after the break as Mount combined with Christian Pulisic this time on a counter attack, allowing the USMNT star to finish exquisitely to register his first goal of the season.

Adama Traore was the most threatening player for Wolves and looked bright when isolating defenders, but it was difficult for the winger to produce once Chelsea began to focus on seeing the game out. Chelsea boss Graham Potter introduced Mateo Kovacic in the 66th minute before Reece James came on for Pulisic in the 72nd, and it was difficult for Wolves to fashion anything of promise after that point.

Substitute Armando Broja added a third to seal the result with what was his first goal at senior level for the club he joined as an eight-year-old.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Positives

Chelsea's approach ensured they didn't concede too many chances of real danger, and they were excellent in transition when getting back to stop counter attacks from evolving into goal-scoring opportunities.

Negatives

It's difficult to pick out any glowing negatives in a game that never looked out of the hands of the hosts.

Manager rating (out of 10)

8 -- A positive starting lineup saw the Blues look to play forward as much as possible while committing players into attacking areas. That saw Chelsea control most of the game without looking threatened at the back, and Potter also looked to respect the pace of Traore by ensuring that his defensive line was never standing precariously high.

Christian Pulisic got himself on the scoresheet. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga 7 - There wasn't too much on the day for Chelsea's goalkeeper to deal with as Wolves were restricted to shots from outside the box. A strong stop denied Joao Moutinho who tried to catch Kepa out at his near post.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta 7 - Wolves found it difficult to deal with Azpilicueta, who was impressive at both ends of the pitch. The 33-year-old regularly read the play to stop attacks developing down his flank and was also productive when getting forward.

DF Trevoh Chalobah 7 - Chalobah anticipated play well and won duels when challenged by attackers. The 23-year-old was also impressive when transitioning the ball out toward the right flank under pressure.

DF Kalidou Koulibaly 7 - The experienced Senegal international centre-back wasn't called upon frequently but got his decisions right when he was, sweeping up the danger with a no-nonsense approach. Koulibaly also slowed down counter attacks when Wolves won possession high up the pitch.

DF Marc Cucurella 6 - A tough battle with Traore saw the Chelsea left-back caught out on a couple of occasions in a duel that saw him work hard at both ends of the pitch. Cucurella looked brighter in the second half with help from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

MF Jorginho 6 - Jorginho kept Chelsea ticking in the middle of the park and rarely got a decision wrong with his passing. A solid performance from the midfielder who looked unthreatened throughout the 90 minutes.

MF Ruben Loftus-Cheek 6 - Loftus-Cheek didn't have many opportunities to influence the game in the first half, but he was much brighter in the second when Wolves were forced to attack more.

MF Conor Gallagher 8 - The 22-year-old was involved in all of Chelsea's positive pieces of play on a day where he demonstrated his value in midfield for the Blues. Astute defensive positioning stopped Goncalo Guedes from getting contact on a chance that could have troubled Kepa.

MF Mason Mount 8 - Mount made positive runs to help stretch Wolves' defence and always looked to play progressively when on the ball. A pinpoint cross perfectly drifted over Wolves defenders to meet the head of Havertz who put Chelsea into the lead, and he earned a second assist after linking up with Pulisic after the restart.

MF Christian Pulisic 8 - An excellent effort from range came close to opening the scoring for Chelsea, with Pulisic forcing Jose Sa to make a spectacular save, but the USMNT star eventually got on the scoresheet after combining with Mason Mount for Chelsea's second.

FW Kai Havertz 7 - The Germany international linked play well between the lines for Chelsea that helped create opportunities for players around him. While he skied his first shot over the bar, he made no mistake with his second to loop a header over Sa for the opener.

Substitutes

Mateo Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek, 66") 7 - The Croatia international added quality when brought on in the middle of the park and he didn't put a pass wrong as Chelsea controlled the rest of the game.

Reece James (Pulisic, 72") N/R - Introduced at wing-back for Pulisic as Potter looked to see out the rest of the game with a two-goal lead.

Armando Broja (Mount, 72") N/R - Broja helped provide a more direct option in behind as Wolves were forced to chase the game in the final stage, and he managed to score his first senior goal for the club with a strong drive past the goalkeeper to wrap up the three points.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Gallagher, 86") N/R - A Chelsea debut for the 18-year-old, who was introduced for Gallagher in the 86th minute.

Hakim Ziyech (Havertz, 86") N/R - Substituted on for Havertz as the Blues looked confident that they had secured the three points.