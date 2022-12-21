Gab Marcotti feels Chelsea made some serious mistakes during the summer transfer window and are now paying the price. (1:58)

Chelsea have appointed Christopher Vivell as technical director after his departure from RB Leipzig, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Vivell left Leipzig earlier this year, with the Bundesliga side citing "differing views" in the statement confirming his exit.

He previously spent five years at RB Salzburg as head of scouting and recruitment and was also a first-team scout at Hoffenheim.

The German becomes the latest addition to Chelsea's behind-the-scenes operation following the club's takeover by Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

"Chelsea are building the most exciting project in global football and I'm extremely proud to be joining the club," Vivell said in a statement on the club's website.

"There is so much potential for the club to continue to succeed, develop and grow.

"Under the new ownership, Graham Potter and the broader sporting team, there is a clear and sustainable philosophy underpinned by performance analysis, data and innovation, and I am looking forward to playing a part in that."

Chelsea are eighth in the Premier League table, having won six of their 14 matches before the World Cup break. They face Bournemouth in their first match back on Tuesday Dec. 27.

They have won seven of their 14 games in all competitions since former Brighton boss Potter was appointed in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

"We are delighted that Christopher is taking up this important leadership role at the club. His work in Germany and Austria speaks for itself," Chelsea chairman Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added.

"We are confident he will continue on his impressive trajectory here at Chelsea. He will provide important support to Graham and the ownership group and play a vital part in advancing our overall vision for the club."