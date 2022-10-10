Thiago Silva hinted he could manage AC Milan one day, but said his more immediate concern is seeking clarity over his Chelsea future.

The 38-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and it is unclear whether Silva will be offered the chance to extend his stay after moving to Stamford Bridge on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

Silva previously spent three years at Milan between 2009 and 2012, where he won one Serie A title and an Italian Super Cup.

Speaking on Monday ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash against the Rossoneri, the centre-back was asked about a possible return to San Siro and said: "I can tell you that I already made my history here at AC Milan, so I believe this is not the case at the moment.

"If it could happen at any case, it would have been before me joining Chelsea. But I don't know about the future. Who knows what will happen in the future, we'll have to see. But I am very happy now to be at Chelsea, a very big club, great professionals. In the future, we will see. Maybe the coach? Who knows?"

New head coach Graham Potter suggested "the decision is Thiago's" over whether he signs a new deal with Chelsea. Potter has started the Brazil international in three of his four matches since succeeding Thomas Tuchel as head coach.

"It is probably not the right time to talk about new contracts," Silva added. "What I can tell you is that the most important thing for me now is to continue playing at a high level and helping the team achieve the best possible results.

"For sure there will be the time where we need to talk. It could be before the World Cup or after the World Cup.

"Of course I need to know whether I will have a new contract with Chelsea, also for my family arrangements. It is not easy if I don't have a new contract -- I will have to decide what to do. I must involve my family. This is an important decision and so we will see what will happen."

Potter also revealed that N'Golo Kante has suffered a fresh setback in his bid to recover from a hamstring problem and will miss Tuesday's game against Milan. Kante has not featured since the Blues' 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 14.

"[On] N'Golo, we're just waiting," Potter said. "He had a reaction in training. So we're just waiting for the news of that.

"It's not ideal. It's disappointing for him and us, but we have to wait and see the extent of it and go from there."

Kante's fitness is also a concern for France ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on Nov. 20 and will see Didier Deschamps' defending champions compete against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.