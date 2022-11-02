Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell reacts after going down in his team's win over Dinamo Zagreb. Getty Images

England's Ben Chilwell pulled up in stoppage time of Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday with a hamstring injury, putting his participation in the World Cup in Qatar in doubt.

Chilwell grabbed the back of his left thigh after making a sprint, falling to the ground before being helped from the field by Chelsea's medical staff.

"It doesn't look positive, but it's a hamstring. We'll have to scan it and see what it is," Chelsea manager Graham Potter told broadcaster BT Sport.

Chilwell missed the more than half of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign after picking up a knee injury on Nov. 23 that ultimately required season-ending surgery.

Former England boss Glenn Hoddle, who guided the team at the 1998 World Cup in France, said that he doubted Chilwell would recover in time.

"I feel for him dreadfully ... that one just went. His face went and as he touches the ball, he grimaces and looks in real pain. It looks like a nasty one," Hoddle said.

Chilwell's Chelsea teammate Reece James has been ruled out of the Qatar tournament after suffering a knee injury, and Manchester City right back Kyle Walker is struggling with a groin problem.

The final FIFA deadline for World Cup squads is Nov. 13, a week before the tournament kicks off on Nov. 20.