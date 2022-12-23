Chelsea have reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama for the signing of young midfielder Andrey Santos, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Santos, 18, had also drawn interest from Manchester City, Newcastle United and Barcelona but the London club have moved quickest.

Sources say personal terms will not be a problem now that an undisclosed fee has been agreed. The deal is expected to be completed in January.

An international with Brazil at U20 level, Santos made his first team debut with Vasco in 2021 and has been a regular this past season in the Brazilian second division, scoring eight goals as Vasco finished fourth.

The signing of Santos continues Chelsea's recruitment of young talent following the take over by Todd Boehly.

Last summer, they signed Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.