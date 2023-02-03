Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad. Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been omitted from Chelsea's Champions League squad to free up registration spots for the club's new signings.

Chelsea made eight new signings in the January transfer window, including a Premier League record deal to acquire World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez for €120 million.

However, Graham Potter could only pick three of his side's new players to feature in their Champions League campaign, which continues with a round-of-16 fixture away at Borussia Dortmund on Feb. 15.

Of the eight new signings, Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix were included in the squad as David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, Gabriel Slonina and Benoit Badiashile all missed out.

There is also a place in the squad for Christian Pulisic, despite the United States attacker being sidelined with a knee injury that is likely to keep him out until at least mid-March.

Aubameyang signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge when he joined the club on a deadline day deal from Barcelona in September.

The Gabon international has struggled for form since joining the Premier League club, scoring just three goals in 18 appearances. He has not started for Chelsea since the World Cup break.

Potter's side are 10th in the Premier League and are the lowest scorers in the top 10.