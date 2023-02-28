N'Golo Kante is close to agreeing a new deal at Chelsea, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is out of contract in June, but negotiations have gone well and the two parties are finalising the details over a new three-year contract that will run until June 2026, sources added.

Kante had wanted to stay at Chelsea all along, with sources saying he is happy at the club despite the injury problems he's dealt with over the last two years. Under-fire manager Graham Potter and the new owners were also keen to keep him and the discussions saw a breakthrough at the end of January.

Potter sees the France international as a good complement to January signing Enzo Fernandez in central midfield.

Kante moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in the summer 2016 and has won the Premier League and Champions League during his time with the club.

However, the 31-year-old has been out with injury since August, meaning he also missed the World Cup with France, but he is now training with the squad and is ready to return to first-team action.

Potter will welcome the return of Kante to his injury-hit side after learning Tuesday that Thiago Silva will be out for six weeks after suffering ligament damage in his knee. The Brazil international joins Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Edouard Mendy and Armando Broja on the injured list.

The 10th-place Blues will look to end their six match winless run against relegation-threatened Leeds United on Saturday.