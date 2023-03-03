Julien Laurens says it's time for Chelsea to move on from Graham Potter, with no improvement to be seen. (2:04)

Graham Potter said his Chelsea squad remains united behind him as they attempt to salvage their season starting with Saturday's visit of Leeds United.

Potter's side are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League and will seek to close a 14-point gap on the top four against Leeds before trying to reverse a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Sources have told ESPN that co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali attended training at the team's Cobham base on Friday alongside Potter, who is under mounting pressure after guiding Chelsea to just two wins from their last 15 games.

The pair are also due at Stamford Bridge for the Leeds and Dortmund games with the Chelsea boss facing growing criticism from some supporters over the team's dismal run of form.

However, Potter said he has received backing internally, while accepting a need to arrest their recent slump.

"It is a process where you have to say 'OK, how can we improve this, how can we get our message across better, how can we structure things in a way that helps the players' because we are here to help the players," Potter said.

"When results aren't good, you have to accept that from my point of view, we [the coaching staff] haven't done that well enough. That's the reality we're in and I'm sure the players will also admit and take responsibility that they can do better as well.

"We're in a situation where we are together. I don't feel there is a loss of anything -- loss of support, I feel the support of the players, I feel the support of everyone here. I understand the frustration externally but amongst the players is a desire for us all to do better. That's the pleasing thing because the results haven't been good and we're still fighting for each other."

Potter said last week that he and his family had been abused online, leading to an outpouring of sympathy from other managers including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and West Ham's David Moyes.

"From my perspective, I'm absolutely fine," Potter said. "I love this job. I love this challenge. Although you have moments where it is tough and you have to suffer, I also know how fortunate I am to have challenge of this.

"It is incredibly stimulating, at the same time as it is also tough and you have to recognise that as a human being. I've certainly got nothing to complain about."