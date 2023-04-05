Craig Burley discusses why he isn't surprised with Chelsea sacking manager Graham Potter and the club's recent decisions. (0:58)

Chelsea are in talks with Frank Lampard to become the club's interim head coach as they continue to search for a permanent successor to Graham Potter, sources have told ESPN.

The 44-year-old has emerged as a potential short-term solution to take charge until the end of the season as negotiations remain ongoing with a number of candidates over the Stamford Bridge vacancy.

Potter was sacked on Sunday after less than seven months in charge and sources have told ESPN that the club initially identified between five and seven individuals to replace him.

The club have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann, sacked last month by Bayern Munich, and Luis Enrique, who flew to London on Wednesday for what sources describe as positive talks over the position.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino was also thought to be under consideration, but as of Tuesday no contact had been made with the 51-year-old.

The recruitment process is being led by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, who informed Potter in face-to-face talks at the club's Cobham training base that his contract would be terminated with unanimous backing of the board.

Sources have told ESPN that Nagelsmann would ideally like to wait until the summer to make a decision over his next role.

Lampard's availability gives Chelsea the flexibility to afford their preferred candidate time to decide, having remained out of work since being sacked by Everton in January.

He managed Chelsea for 18 months prior to Thomas Tuchel's appointment as head coach in 2021 and is the club's all-time leading goalscorer having netted 211 times from 649 appearances.

Bruno Saltor, a coach under Potter with no managerial experience, took charge of Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Liverpool, where Lampard was in attendance.

ESPN's Rodrigo Faez contributed to this story.