Frank Lampard has said he has "no problem" with Chelsea's owners visiting the dressing room after Todd Boehly told the squad their season has been "embarrassing" following Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton.

Co-controlling owner Boehly often speaks with the players after matches and during visits to the club's Cobham training base, doing so again last weekend in an attempt to rally the group ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal, second leg clash with Real Madrid.

Sources have told ESPN that Lampard had concluded his debrief with his squad when Boehly, co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali and Hansjorg Wyss all entered the dressing room.

Sources say Boehly spoke passionately and attempted to leave a positive impression on the squad but was also candid about a dismal campaign which has left them 11th in the Premier League after suffering their 12th league defeat of the season against Brighton.

Speaking on Monday ahead of Madrid's visit to Stamford Bridge, when Chelsea must try to overturn a 2-0 deficit from last week's first leg in Spain, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga confirmed that "Todd comes to the changing room every game [and] had different chats with us for different games" but stopped short of confirming the content of Boehly's latest speech.

Todd Boehly visits the Chelsea dressing room every match, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga confirmed. Visionhaus/Getty Images

And caretaker boss Lampard compared Boehly's intervention with the often distant approach adopted by previous owner Roman Abramovich prior to his sale of the club last year amid United Kingdom government sanctions relating to alleged ties with Russia President Vladimir Putin.

When asked whether he had an issue with the owners being a regular presence in the dressing room, Lampard replied: "I am comfortable with that.

"For me, there was maybe some criticism of our old owner [Abramovich] of not coming to the games and not being around. That wasn't always true, to be fair.

"But I think when an owner is very invested in their interest in the team and want to help and improve, it is their prerogative to have the input that they want. I remember the moments as a player of owners first coming into dressing rooms -- it actually happened here at Chelsea, it never really happened to me before.

"I remember being really happy that you could touch them, you could high-five them, you could listen to them and feel them. So I don't think it is a bad thing in terms of the identity of the club and where you want to get to.

"I have no problem with it from my point of view. I had my things I wanted to say after the game. If the owner wants to come in be positive, speak to the players be positive. Like Kepa has said there, it can be very regular in the modern day. No problem. In fact, it shows passion and that's the first thing I like."