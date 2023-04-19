James Olley feels the situation at Chelsea could become toxic if results don't improve after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid. (1:08)

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has urged the club's owners to "stop" with the "indecision" and put a new strategy in place after they were knocked out of the Champions League by holders Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Premier League club were beaten 2-0 by Madrid at Stamford Bridge to complete a 4-0 aggregate defeat as Rodrygo scored two goals on the night.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The result means Chelsea will end their first campaign under the ownership of the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital consortium without a trophy.

The owners have already sacked managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter this season, and Silva said the lack of stability has played a part in Chelsea's struggles.

"I think the first step has been made, an incorrect step, but it has been made," he told TNT Sports on Tuesday. "We can't be blaming the managers if we don't take responsibility. It's a hard period for the club, with a lot of indecision.

"Change of ownership, new players arriving -- we had to increase the size of the changing room because it didn't fit the size of the squad.

- Olley: Lampard's plan gives Chelsea hope vs. Madrid, but no goals

"A positive point is that there are amazing players in the squad, but on the other hand, there are always players that are going to be unhappy. There is always going to be someone upset because not everyone can play. The manager can only pick 11 from a squad of 30-something -- that's tough.

"Some can't make the squad, we signed eight in January, we need to stop and put a strategy in place, otherwise next season we could make the same mistakes."

The Brazil international also urged his Chelsea teammates to take more responsibility after they lost their fourth successive game in charge under interim boss Frank Lampard.

"Everybody talks too much about replacing managers. I think we, as players, must also take responsibility," he added.

"We have had three managers this season, plus a fourth with Bruno where we failed to win. We have lost today, and with Lampard, we have failed to win. Everybody is talking about the manager, but we must look at what has been done wrong and try to change."