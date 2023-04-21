Craig Burley says Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel got a reality check after his team exits the Champions League at the hands of Man City. (0:53)

Chelsea will receive £1 million in compensation after allowing highly rated coach Anthony Barry to join Bayern Munich, sources have told ESPN.

The two clubs have been locked in talks ever since Thomas Tuchel took up his position as Bayern head coach last month but a package has now been agreed.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Tuchel inherited Barry as part of his backroom staff when becoming Chelsea boss in January 2021 and together the pair won the Champions League within four months.

After joining Bayern, Tuchel confirmed his intention to bring Barry to the Allianz Arena.

"My coaching staff wasn't prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility," Tuchel said.

"Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over 10 years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea."

Barry was appointed by Frank Lampard in 2020 before working under subsequent Chelsea bosses Tuchel and Graham Potter, in addition to linking up with the Republic of Ireland and then Belgium at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The 36-year-old then moved with Roberto Martinez when he became Portugal head coach. Barry has stayed away from Chelsea's Cobham training base while the club and Bayern negotiated an agreement, meaning he has not worked with Lampard since he returned in a caretaker manager capacity earlier this month.