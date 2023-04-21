Thiago Silva speaks after Chelsea's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid and has a message for the club's owners. (1:07)

Chelsea have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino and are also interested in Burnley boss Vincent Kompany as the club's search for a head coach narrows to four candidates, sources have told ESPN.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in July and he has been heavily linked with the vacant manager's job at his former club Tottenham.

However, Chelsea have now spoken to Pochettino as part of conversations with multiple individuals as they continue to search for a successor to Graham Potter, who was sacked on April 3 after less than seven months in charge with Frank Lampard placed in caretaker charge.

Sources had told ESPN that Chelsea initially considered between five and seven candidates which included Julian Nagelsmann and Pochettino.

As ESPN reported on April 7, Luis Enrique held talks over the position and indicated he would be willing to take the job immediately but Chelsea's subsequent decision to appoint Lampard suggested they preferred other candidates.

Sources have told ESPN that the four-man shortlist comprises Nagelsmann, Pochettino, Kompany and one other unidentified candidate with no clear favourite at this stage.

Vincent Kompany has impressed in leading Burnley back to the Premier League. Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Kompany's emergence in Chelsea's thinking is an intriguing development given the former Manchester City defender only retired from playing in 2020 as has managed for less than one season in England, a hugely impressive promotion-winning campaign with Championship side Burnley.

Sources have also told ESPN that Chelsea made initial contact with Ruben Amorim and he remains a coach they admire but he was not seriously considered for the role at this time.