Aston Villa beat Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League thanks to this amazing goal from Mana Iwabuchi. (0:24)

Chelsea have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round-of-16 while Manchester City will face Italian side Fiorentina.

Atletico Madrid beat Manchester City in the round-of-16 last year to advance to the quarterfinals, where they lost 1-0 to Barcelona.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Emma Hayes' Chelsea return to the Champions League this year after failing to qualify for the 2019-20 tournament.

They lead the Women's Super League, with nearest rivals City trailing by five points.

Despite their domestic success, Hayes and her side are still searching for their first Champions League title and with Atletico Madrid 10 points off Barcelona at the top of the Primera Iberdrola, they will be optimistic about their chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

City will also be hopeful of progressing after an impressive run of form in the league which has seen them beat Arsenal and Manchester United recently.

🏆 The #UWCL round of 1️⃣6️⃣ matches are set 🏆



Which tie stands out to you?#UWCL pic.twitter.com/H2UquGZ8Or — UEFA Women's Champions League (@UWCL) February 16, 2021

Fiorentina are fourth in Serie A Women and failed to make it out of the Champions League round-of-32 last season.

Elsewhere, 2019-20 champions Lyon will face Denmark's Brondby IF while runners-up Wolfsburg will play Norway's LSK Kvinner.

Last year's semifinalists Barcelona have been drawn against Fortuna Hjorring and Paris Saint-Germain will play Sparta Praha.

Kazakhstan's Biik Kazygurt must face the Frauen Bundesliga's 2019-20 runners-up Bayern Munich while FC Rosengard complete the ties with a match up against St. Polten Frauen.

The matches are scheduled to take place over two legs on March 3-4 and March 10-11.