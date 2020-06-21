Of the four teams chasing Chelsea for a place in the top four, Wolverhampton Wanderers were the only ones to take all three points this weekend. Therefore, the Blues will see their 2-1 victory over Aston Villa as a massive result towards solidifying their top-four position.

They were so comfortable throughout the opening period but, surprisingly, found themselves 1-0 down at the break, after a goal from Kortney Hause in the 43rd minute. Douglas Luiz whipped in in a deep cross, which Chelsea failed to deal with adequately, allowing the Villa centre-back to prod home for his first ever Premier League goal.

Frank Lampard's side had lost eight of the nine games in which they conceded first this term, but were able to rally here. Their equaliser came in the 60th minute, when substitute Christian Pulisic got on the end of Cesar Azpilicueta's brilliant ball into the box to score off the crossbar.

They then went ahead just two minutes later, the Spaniard picking up his second assist of the game, setting up Olivier Giroud, who got the ball in the back of the net via a deflection off Conor Hourihane.

The Blues went on to secure the victory that puts them five points above the chasing pack in the race for fourth.

Positives

Chelsea dominated the ball throughout the game, looking extremely confident against the relegation-strugglers. The enforced break didn't seemingly do much to impact their quality on the ball, which was highlighted by their delivery into the box. They also kept on going after falling behind and got the reward of all three points.

Negatives

Despite all of those balls into good areas, there was nobody providing the finishing touches in the first half. It's criminal that they went into the break 1-0 down, having held 77% of possession -- even if they did make up for it in the second. Lampard will also be frustrated by the way in which the goal was conceded, as the defence should have done far better with the initial delivery and follow-up. They also looked vulnerable in general when defending set pieces.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- It's always good for a manager when their substitution pays off, and that is exactly what happened for Lampard, when Pulisic scored just five minutes after coming off the bench.