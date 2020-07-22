The FC guys explain how Christian Pulisic's end product has made him one of Chelsea's most important players. (1:37)

Chelsea's quest to secure Champions League football will have to wait until Sunday after they were beaten 5-3 by Liverpool at Anfield ahead of the Premier League title winners' postmatch trophy celebrations. Christian Pulisic enlivened his team off the bench with a goal and an assist, but the Blues still need a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final fixture if they are to have a place in the top four.

Positives

Chelsea started the game well, despite going in at half-time down 3-1. If they can start similarly against Wolves and continue in that manner, then they'll have a good chance of getting a result. The attacking threat shown after Frank Lampard's substitutions will be very encouraging.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Negatives

By conceding, Chelsea set their record for the Premier League season at just one away clean sheet, which is seriously worrying for Lampard. Only Norwich City have conceded more goals from corners in the Premier League this term, and it was easy to see why. Overall, there is so much they need to work on defensively ahead of next season.

Manager rating out of 10

6 - Lampard couldn't do much more defensively, as he deployed three centre-backs. However, he will realise he needs to find a way of making them harder to score against. His substitutions made an instant impact, even if it wasn't enough to get them the point they need to make sure of their place in the top four.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga, 4 - There were times when he dealt with any threat on his goal well, but Kepa can be so indecisive, as was shown towards the end, when his choice not to come out gave Virgil van Dijk a chance that he should have put away. He was caught flat-footed on Trent Alexander-Arnold's superb free kick.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, 5 - His clearance that led to the opener wasn't the greatest, but he battled well throughout, even if he struggled to keep Sadio Mane at bay at times.

DF Kurt Zouma, 6 - There were times in which the Frenchman needed to be more commanding, considering his role as the central figure of Chelsea's back three. However, he did cover his fellow centre-backs well at points, notably when Mohamed Salah got in behind.

DF Antonio Rudiger, 4 - The German struggled to deal with Salah at times, but he persevered and often got back well when defending from deep. His struggles were made clearer when Chelsea were defending higher up the pitch, when he was beaten for pace and couldn't get back in.

MF Reece James, 6 - He may have been on the wrong side of the scoreline, but he still put in a decent performance, including some quality balls into the box, such as the one that Mason Mount headed over.

MF Mateo Kovacic, 5 -- Can feel very hard-done-by about the free kick that was given against him for Liverpool's second, though his defending was shocking for the Reds' third.

Christian Pulisic provided a spark for Chelsea off the bench in a Chelsea loss. Phil Noble/PA Images via Getty Images

MF Jorginho, 5 -- The Italian had periods where he saw plenty of the ball but didn't manage to do too much with it. He competed fairly well in the second half, though he was singled out by Andrew Robertson for the fifth.

MF Marcos Alonso, 4 - Some of his balls into the box were dangerous. However, he wasn't consistent enough defensively, as he could have put more pressure on Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool's fourth and almost gave Salah a chance on a plate.

FW Willian, 6 - He was so weak when losing possession for the opener, though it was the Brazilian's shot that led to Olivier Giroud scoring Chelsea's first of the game.

FW Olivier Giroud, 7 - Showed a predatory instinct to get his goal, having endured long periods in which he saw absolutely none of the ball.

FW Mason Mount, 5 - He got into good positions and made intelligent runs, but lacked quality in his end product throughout the game. Was pretty much invisible during his time on the pitch in the second half.

Substitutes

Tammy Abraham 8 -- Replaced Giroud in the 59th minute and got on the scoresheet almost immediately, he was also a willing runner in the channels.

Callum Hudson-Odoi 7 -- Replaced Willian in the 59th minute and assisted Pulisic well, offering a threat in behind the Liverpool defence.

Christian Pulisic, 9 -- Replaced Mount in the 59th minute and made an instant impact, setting up Abraham. He then went and scored a well-taken goal.