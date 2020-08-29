New Chelsea signing Timo Werner scored less than four minutes into his Blues debut in a preseason friendly against Brighton on Saturday.

In a move started by Hakim Ziyech, who was also making his first start for Chelsea, the ball found itself on the head of Callum Hudson-Odoi with only Mat Ryan to beat.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Insider Notebook: Real Madrid stars stunned by Messi exit talk

However, the ball skewed off Hudson-Odoi's head into Werner's path who slid it under Ryan's legs.

The former RB Leipzig player arrived in London in July for a fee believed to be in the region of €53 million.

"I was training on my own for a while when I first signed, but I've been working with the whole team over the past week or so and it's been great," the 24-year-old said ahead of the game against Brighton.

"It was strange at first [when I arrived] because you just want to work hard, meet all the team and get straight to it on the training field but I had to be patient.

"I'm very happy that the league starts in two weeks and I'm excited to test myself in the Premier League."

The game was the first test event for allowing fans back into stadiums since clubs closed their doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with 2,500 fans allowed in the Amex.