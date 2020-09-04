Steve Nicol and Ale Moreno react to Timo Werner's superb goal in Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain. (1:29)

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has said he thinks Christian Pulisic has what it takes to play for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Pulisic has enjoyed a successful first year in the Premier League following his €64 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in 2019.

"At 21, he is a leader at Chelsea," he told Sport Bild. "It doesn't happen that often that a Bundesliga player moves to England and immediately convinces there.

"He quickly got used to the speed and the more physical style of playing in England. He is a role model for other U.S. players in the Bundesliga whose goal is the Premier League.

"Christian is perfect for Chelsea. All dangerous attacking plays go through him, he shines as a goal scorer and provides assists.

"If he can keep this level, he can play for the world's biggest clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid."