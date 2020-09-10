Alejandro Moreno expects around 18 goals from Timo Werner in the German's debut season for Chelsea. (1:13)

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been handed the No. 10 jersey ahead of the new season, the club announced on Thursday.

Pulisic, 21, enjoyed a successful debut campaign in England following his €64 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

The United States international contributed 11 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season and was nominated for the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award.

The jersey was previously worn by Joe Cole, Eden Hazard and Willian who won the Premier League and European honours with the club

The forward's performances after the Premier League restart helped Chelsea finish in the top four and he also scored in their FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

After being handed the No. 10 jersey, there will be more comparisons between Pulisic and Hazard but the American has said he wants to create his own history at the club.

"He's an unbelievable player," he told Sky Sports last season. "It's pretty obvious what he accomplished at this club and I'm not trying to compare myself to that.

"What's important for me now is winning games and having an impact for my team. I'm really happy I can do that as of recent and my style is always going to continue to be that very attacking-minded and creative kind of player."

Chelsea have strengthened this summer with the arrivals Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva

Frank Lampard's side start their league campaign with a trip to Brighton on Monday.