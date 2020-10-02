Christian Pulisic is in line to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a hamstring injury, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been missing since Aug. 1 after he limped off the pitch during Chelsea's FA Cup Final defeat to Arsenal.

- Insider Notebook: Utd's frantic chase: Sancho, Dembele, Ocampos

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

Chelsea face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and although the USMNT international will not play the full 90 minutes, he will be named among the substitutes.

"Pulisic is in the squad for tomorrow," Lampard said. "He won't start the match because of the injury he has had. It has been a difficult injury. I'm very keen to get him back in there so it is great to have him back, for himself and for the boost he can give the team. He is an important player for us."

Hakim Ziyech is "getting closer" to making his debut following a £36 million move from Ajax but will miss out this weekend due to a knee injury, delaying the prospect of the Morocco international, Pulisic and the club's two most expensive summer signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, lining up together.

"I think they will all bring out the best in each other," Lampard said. "Of course, it is a huge miss for us not to have Christian and Hakim fit at this stage of the season. We are all excited to [see them] start.

"Christian has been here for a year so he doesn't have that bedding in process that was part of last year. Hakim is going to bring something completely different for us and I think they will help compliment, not just Kai and Timo, but the attacking players that we have because again we will need to be able to use different players throughout the course of a season. I'm very excited to have those players fit.

"Timo and Kai don't have necessarily favourite positions but I have a clear idea of where I want them to play. At the moment, injuries have not made that possible and you have to be adaptable in those difficult times."