Steve Nicol dissects how Ben Chilwell made an immediate impact in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace. (0:41)

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has apologised for attending a party in breach of coronavirus regulations with England teammates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.

The Football Association is investigating the party which was held to celebrate Abraham's 23rd birthday and had more than six people in attendance.

- LIVE: Deadline Day Barca want Memphis in, Dembele out

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

"On Saturday evening I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering had been organised for me with family and close friends to celebrate my birthday," Abraham said in a statement to Sky Sports.

"Although I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown by all for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

"I recognise that I have a responsibility both in my professional and personal life to honour and respect the guidelines and deeply regret that this took place. All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

Sancho, who was also in attendance at the party, has been absent from Borussia Dortmund training due to a "respiratory illness" but has tested negative for coronavirus.

"We are in close contact with the English FA and representatives of the national team. We are aware that they are following COVID-19 protocols in line with UEFA. It would not be appropriate for us to add comment at this stage," Dortmund told Sky Sports.

Gatherings in England are not to have more than six people in attendance under government guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The England squad is due to meet on Monday at St George's Park ahead of their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Denmark and a friendly against Wales. All players will be tested for coronavirus under UEFA rules.