USMNT international Christian Pulisic has missed Chelsea's Premier League match at Burnley on Saturday after he picked up an injury in the warm up.

Pulisic, 22, was set to start but the club announced he had to withdraw 10 minutes before kickoff with Timo Werner replacing him.

The forward only returned from a hamstring injury last week and made his first start of the campaign in the goalless draw against Manchester United.

Pulisic scored his first goal of the season in the 4-0 Champions League victory over Krasnodar on Wednesday.

He enjoyed his last trip to Turf Moor where he scored his first hat trick for the club last season in a 4-1 win.