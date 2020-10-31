Ziyech and Kante 9/10 as Chelsea complete convincing win at Burnley

Steve Nicol hopes Christian Pulisic's injury in the warm-up is "trivial" and that he's back soon. (0:57)

Chelsea continued their fine run of form with a dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Hakim Ziyech's strike opened the scoring for Lampard's men with Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner adding to the total in what proved to be a Blues masterclass in Lancashire.

-- Burnley 0, Chelsea 3: Ziyech scores first goal for Blues

Positives

The relentless nature of Chelsea's threat in the final third was on full display here, and when you consider the fact that their defensive performance was equally as impressive, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the boys from London. They didn't take any unnecessary risks, they executed their game plan brilliantly and it finally felt as if there was substantial communication and cohesion within the team.

Negatives

On occasion, there were gaps just beyond the half way line that would've been exploited by more explosive opposition and in the first half, there was a lack of killer instinct that could've put the visitors out of sight before the break. Even when they were 1-0 up in the second half, they weren't particularly eager to fight for the second ball; in that sense, they were let off the hook ever so slightly.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Frank Lampard made a clear statement by putting forward an attacking starting XI that rarely let their foot off of the gas. He maintained his trust in that line-up for a large portion of the game and despite being unlucky with Pulisic's injury in the warm-up, this was the sort of balanced performance that many have been searching for from his Chelsea side.