Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has recovered from a hamstring injury and will be ready for Sunday's Premier League clash against leaders Tottenham Hotspur, said manager Frank Lampard, but will not travel to France for Tuesday's Champions match with Rennes.

"Kai [Havertz] and Thiago [Silva] will both travel and are fit for selection. Christian [Pulisic] is staying back but hopefully he's ready for selection from the weekend onwards" Lampard said in a Zoom call with reporters on Monday.

Pulisic has struggled with complications arising from a hamstring injury he sustained in the FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal on Aug. 1.

The 22-year-old United States international has not played since aggravating the injury during the warm-up prior to Chelsea's game at Burnley on Oct. 31 and spent the international break at Cobham attempting to step up his recovery.

Lampard said last week he was "still searching" for the best way to improve the former Borussia Dortmund man's fitness after being ruled out over the weekend against Newcastle.

However, Pulisic will now be available for the match with the Premier League leaders at the weekend, though Lampard was determined not to look that far ahead when speaking to reporters on Monday.

"We are fully focused on Rennes, we have to respect this game and we have until Sunday to face Tottenham," Lampard said.

