Chelsea are set to sack Frank Lampard and appoint Thomas Tuchel as his successor, sources have told ESPN.

They are expected to make an announcement later on Monday after informing the players by text message not to come to the club's training base at Cobham for their planned morning session while a formal statement was prepared.

Chelsea are finalising contract talks with Tuchel, who is currently out of work after parting company with Paris Saint-Germain, with the German expected to sign a deal in the coming hours.

The move comes after Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Stamford Bridge but following a serious downturn in Premier League form, losing five of their past seven games.

ESPN reported recently that Chelsea were torn over the future direction of the club having become frustrated with a lack of progress under Lampard despite spending £220 million in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea had approached former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick to take the job on a temporary basis but he ruled himself out of the running. They also sounded out current Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann over whether he would be prepared to leave the club mid-season but sources have confirmed that he also dismissed Chelsea's interest.

Tuchel has been out of work since December and sources have told ESPN that he sounded out another Premier League club on Saturday to seek their assessment on Chelsea as he mulled over whether to enter advanced talks.

His subsequent decision to pursue an agreement has led to Lampard's departure, bringing to an end his 19-month tenure in charge of a club he spent 13 years with as a player.

Lampard leaves Chelsea ninth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United having been appointed in July 2019.

The 42-year-old succeeded Maurizio Sarri and inherited a team reeling from the loss of talisman Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and a FIFA transfer ban which rendered the club unable to buy players during his first transfer window at the helm.

That ban was reduced on appeal which meant Chelsea could spend in January 2020 but opted not to do so with Lampard bringing through several young players including Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea were outclassed by Bayern Munich at the Champions League round-of-16 stage but secured qualification for the following season's competition on the final day of the Premier League campaign by finishing in fourth place.

Chelsea went top of the Premier League on Dec. 5 as part of a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions but their form nosedived thereafter, losing to Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal, Manchester City and Leicester City in the space of five-and-a-half weeks.

ESPN reported last week that several players had become confused by Lampard's ever-changing team selection and disillusioned by his tactical approach.

Chelsea were also keen to find a German speaking coach to get the best out two of their most expensive summer signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who have both under-performed since arriving for £71m from Bayer Leverkusen and £47m from Leipzig respectively in the summer.