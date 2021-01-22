Craig Burley explains why Frank Lampard may not be able to save his job after losing to Leicester City. (1:46)

Frank Lampard has called for objectivity in assessing Chelsea's season as the under-pressure head coach accused some media of using "confirmation bias" to create a negative reaction among the club's supporters.

In a spiky news conference on Friday, the 42-year-old accepted the scrutiny which comes with a poor run of results that have seen Chelsea drop to eighth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Manchester United.

But Lampard took umbrage with what he perceived as provocative coverage as he look to arrest a slump of just two wins in seven league games amid speculation the club are eyeing up possible replacements including Thomas Tuchel, Ralph Hassenhuttl and Julian Nagelsmann, or interim appointments such as Avram Grant or Andriy Shevchenko.

When asked about methods to help players suffering with a loss of confidence, Lampard replied: "To be fair, their confidence would be shot if they were to read some of the pieces you write at the minute because I read some of them and some of the confirmation bias you always reflect on games with, it is almost like a social media pundit to try and get a reaction in a negative way.

"I read the pieces when we were doing well as well and they didn't go both ways so I think for a journalist to be objective would be a big start because the players do read it, I feel like that."

Lampard faced a series of questions over the pressure arising from widespread reports he could be sacked if the club's form does not quickly improved, starting with Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

"I don't listen to it," he added. "It is only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media or something. I don't do that. I'm not stupid. I know what pressure comes with managing a top football club. But I only do my job so it doesn't matter to me.

"I'm not going to talk about private conversations. I played here for a long time. The situation changes from being a player here for 13 years to managing the club so I have much more conversations with the hierarchy of the club than I ever had as a player.

"The pressure is fine. You're obviously more happy when you're winning games. I was more happy in November, October than I've been in mid-December onwards but it comes with the territory.

"You can look around the Premier League and can see teams this season that have had problems, teams now that are having problems that aren't used to having problems. So I just to get on with the job."