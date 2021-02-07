Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said that Christian Pulisic was kept out the squad for Sunday's win over Sheffield United due to a family issue.

The German tactician did not further elaborate after the 2-1 win at Bramall Lane on the United States international's absence.

"Christian has some family issues to resolve and family is always first so we decided to give him a rest for this game," Tuchel said.

Chelsea extended their recovery under Tuchel with Sunday's win thanks to a strike by Mason Mount and a penalty by Jorginho, the third in four games since he replaced Frank Lampard.

Tuchel heaped praise on his compatriot Timo Werner who played a big part in both goals in Sunday's win and looks to be putting a bad run of form behind him.

"We are very happy. This was a big step forward," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"He won the decisive penalty against Tottenham [last week] and today again, and the first goal was an amazing run and an amazing assist. The goals will come if he continues like this. I do not worry."

Werner has not scored in the Premier League since he got his fourth goal of the season in early November and he cut a forlorn figure in the final games of Frank Lampard's time as coach which ended with Lampard's dismissal in January.

Werner said he was happy with his assists on Sunday but conceded it had been a long time since he was last on the score sheet.

He also said Tuchel was asking different things of him than Lampard and was pushing him into a more central role.

"Now I play a left [No.] 10, not a left winger, so I have more space for my runs in the middle and I can play behind the striker or with a [No.] 10 behind me as a second striker so very good for me," Werner said.

Reuters contributed to this report.