Steve Nicol delves into the situation where Callum Hudson-Odoi was subbed on and off by Thomas Tuchel vs. Southampton. (0:56)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that he was "not happy" with Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance in the 1-1 draw at Southampton when he substituted the winger after bringing him on at half-time.

Hudson-Odoi replaced striker Tammy Abraham at the break but was then hooked off with 13 minutes remaining for Hakim Ziyech.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Notebook: Mourinho's future, why Utd passed on Upamecano

- Ratings: 5/10 Hudson-Odoi is a subbed sub

The England international reacted angrily to being substituted but Tuchel stood by his decision and said he expected more from Hudson-Odoi.

"I am not concerned about Tammy Abraham, it was not about the injury, it was hard for him to show his quality," he told BT Sport after the game.

"He could not put his stamp in this game so we changed the formation. We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing.

Callum Hudson-Odoi endured a difficult afternoon at Southampton on Saturday. Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"I took him off and we demand 100%, I feel he is not in the right shape to help us. It was a hard decision but tomorrow it is forgotten and he has all possibilities to start against Atletico Madrid."

Speaking in a news conference afterwards, Tuchel added: "It was hard to create chance and we needed counter-pressing to force errors for the second ball and get an easy chance.

"We had to be sharp with counter-pressing and I didn't feel this from Callum today. I did not feel it, but I trust him."

Tuchel was very critical of Chelsea's attacking players after they failed to win a Premier League match for the first time in six matches.

Mason Mount rescued a point for Chelsea after Southampton went ahead through Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino.

"We not only had possession but good possession in the opponent half, in the last 20 metres we lacked quality and that is the truth," Tuchel told BBC.

"We lacked determination, aggressiveness and more one on one chances. We controlled 80 metres, all counter attacks and when you control the match like this and you need a penalty to score, you see the problem is clear."

Chelsea remain fourth in the league table but could fall outside of the Champions League places if Liverpool and West Ham United secure wins later this weekend.