Chelsea eased into the quarterfinals of the Champions League thanks to a 2-0 victory (3-0 on aggregate) in their last-16 second leg against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech scored the crucial first goal of the night when he converted a clinical counter-attack from close range inside the area. Emerson added a late second with his first touch, and Chelsea's win ensured they defeated Diego Simeone's men 3-0 over the two legs.

Atletico had started the game well and dominated possession, but Chelsea managed to survive the early pressure and were then able to play through the press. The goal was a perfect example; Kai Havertz won the ball inside his own half and released Timo Werner on the left, who crossed to an unmarked Ziyech to tap home.

Chelsea had further chances to score. Timo Werner came close on a number of occasions and Ziyech came close with another effort from the edge of the area, but Jan Oblak was equal to it. Ultimately, Madrid offered very little of an attacking threat, and Chelsea were able to cruise into the last eight.

Positives

Chelsea were clinical on the counter with Havertz and Ziyech particularly dangerous on the break. Ziyech and Timo Werner also formed a potent partnership, combining several times which led to shots on goal. Defensively, Chelsea were unbreakable.

Negatives

It's very hard to criticise Chelsea when they got the job done without conceding, but the Blues have now scored just 14 goals under Tuchel in 13 games. That might be a worry as they advance deeper into the tournament.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Tuchel would have expected some early pressure from the visitors, but his defence was more than equal to the task. His goalkeeper didn't have a save of note to make until late in the game, while his attacking players did the business on the counter. Even without Olivier Giroud, the hero of the first leg, it's now 13 games unbeaten for the Chelsea boss.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Edouard Mendy, 6 -- Mendy had very little to do throughout, apart from two saves late on to deny Joao Felix. He would never have expected such a quiet evening in a Champions League last 16 tie, but that is a testament to his defence and defensive midfielders.

DF Cesar Azpilicueta, 7 -- The Chelsea skipper got away with a reckless moment in the first half, when, after playing a back pass too short, he looked to have pulled down Yannick Carrasco inside the area. The referee waved play on and after that let-off he looked solid.

DF Kurt Zouma, 7 -- The central defender was guilty of some misplaced passes, but he did well enough to keep both Luis Suarez and Felix quiet. Overall, Chelsea's defence was magnificent.

DF Antonio Rudiger, 8 -- Showed good strength to brush off Suarez on one occasion, knocking the striker to the floor. In fact, Suarez saw very little of the ball all evening. Rudiger defended stoically and also came close with a fierce drive at the other end. Got an elbow for his troubles, but Stefan Savic was red-carded for the misdemeanour.

MF Reece James, 7 -- Saw plenty of the ball down the Chelsea right, and he supplied a number of teasing crosses. At the other end, he did such a good job on Carrasco that the winger was substituted before the hour mark.

MF Mateo Kovacic, 8 -- The defensive midfielder did a fantastic job at alleviating his teammates from Atletico's press. He formed a solid wall in front of Chelsea's back three.

MF N'Golo Kante, 8 -- Together with Kovacic, Chelsea's central defensive duo single-handedly deconstructed Atletico's press. Kante was everywhere, closing, pressing, winning the ball back and releasing his teammates. It was the Frenchman who won the ball to release Christian Pulisic for Chelsea's second.

MF Marcos Alonso, 7 -- He got into some good positions at both ends but didn't always make the right decision on the ball. He made one particularly excellent mazy run in the first half.

MF Hakim Ziyech, 7 -- In a tight game, Ziyech was the player who looked to run at Atletico's defence. Broke free on one counter-attack to slot home unmarked from close range after a lovely ball from Werner. He came close to a second when his curling left-footed effort from the edge of the box was tipped over by Oblak.

MF Kai Havertz, 7 -- His evening started with a neat flick that enabled Marcos Alonso to continue a mazy run, and then he did well to release Timo Werner for the opening goal. Was later brought down in the box under pressure but nothing was given.

FW Timo Werner, 8 -- The German had Chelsea's first shooting chance, showing quick feet to gift himself some space before having an effort blocked. It was then from his breakaway on the left and subsequent cross that Ziyech opened the scoring. Werner had a couple of good chances to double Chelsea's lead but his shots were well saved by Oblak.

Substitutes

FW Callum Hudson-Odoi, N/R -- He had a shot with his first touch and was close to doubling Chelsea's advantage, but couldn't quite find a way past Oblak.

MF Christian Pulisic, N/R -- Pulisic looked a man devoid of confidence to begin with. However, he was released on the break in injury time and it was his pass that was converted by Emerson.

DF Ben Chilwell, N/R -- The left-back didn't really have an opportunity to touch the ball after coming on.

MF Emerson, N/R -- He scored with his one and only touch, the Italy international driving home a low effort into the far corner.