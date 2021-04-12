Steve Nicol says the more time Christian Pulisic gets on the field the better it is for everybody. (0:54)

United States international Christian Pulisic has said it has "not been an easy season" at Chelsea due to injury concerns.

The forward bagged a brace in Chelsea's emphatic 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday, scoring in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since June.

Pulisic has missed a number of matches this campaign with hamstring problems but said he is ready to overcome his issues and end the season on a high.

"Personally I am feeling very good," he told the club's website. "I am happy to be playing and helping the team whichever way I can. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I am feeling very strong at the moment.

"I am doing my best to take care of myself. I have got to take care of my body and be strong and healthy for all the games.

"It has not been an easy season, there has been a lot of coming in and coming out and injuries, but I'm feeling healthy and strong right now."

Chelsea face a big week as they take on Porto in the Champions League second leg with a 2-0 advantage on Tuesday, before meeting Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the European tie, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he believes the club can be successful this season.

"If we want to end the season with a trophy then we better win both matches or it will be a bit difficult," he said. "The most important thing is to fully fous on what we do, forget we already have a result, what we did against Palace, it is in the past.

"In high level sports, there is nothing more uninteresting than the past, the next fixture is most important. We can be confident, we have a strong squad. We are always a tough team to play against. Don't be afraid of nothing.

"I was very clear because there is nothing to hide, Chelsea is a club that has a structure, a culture, to win consecutive games. I am here to win titles, to win games."