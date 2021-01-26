Ivan Morales has been ordered to live at Colo-Colo's facilities after breaking lockdown rules at his home. Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images

Chile's top division club Colo-Colo have decided that striker Ivan Morales must live at the club's facilities for the remainder of the campaign to avoid getting into any more trouble with his neighbours.

The drastic decision taken by the outfit comes after Morales was reported to authorities by his neighbours for systematically breaking lockdown rules. They said he hosted parties where alcohol was consumed.

The gatherings had more people than are permitted, with loud music played in the early hours and fireworks lit from his balcony.

A club statement said: "In view of the complaints made for the behaviour of Ivan Morales in his home and having found out of the details of the facts, we have decided that the player will live in Casa Alba until the end of the season. In this way, we will guarantee the discipline that is required for his sporting performances."

Morales will now live at "Casa Alba," a complex the club opened in 2008 where the club's promising youngsters reside.

Colo-Colo are disappointed with Morales' behaviour.

"We would like to make clear that the conduct described by the neighbours is not acceptable for any youngster, let alone a high-performance sportsman from our club," the statement added.

However, the club will not comment on the case that has been opened against the player in a court in Santiago until "a resolution is given."

Morales could face a heavy fine and prison term of two months to up to three years if found guilty of breaching health and public safety during a pandemic as stated in article 318 of Chile's penal code.

Morales, who started in Colo Colo's 2-1 win over Coquimbo Unido on Jan. 23, has scored one goal and set up one more in nine league appearances this season.

The striker has a contract with the Santiago-based club until Dec. 2022.

Colo-Colo are fighting to avoid relegation and have four games remaining before the end of the regular season.