A banner with death threats aimed at players of Chilean club Colo-Colo was displayed at the club's training ground ahead of Wednesday's relegation showdown at Universidad Concepcion.

The message, written by ultra fans, read: "You win or we kill you."

Colo-Colo will be relegated to the second division for the first time in the club's 96-year history if they lose to Concepcion while the winner of the game will remain in the top flight.

While the banner was a disturbing sight, players did receive encouragement from other supporters, who waited outside the training centre to wish them well ahead of their trip to Talca.

Former Colo Colo players, including Inter Milan's Arturo Vidal, have posted videos in support of the club.

Colo-Colo captain Esteban Paredes thanked the fans that have backed them and said in a video: "We are going to give our lives on the pitch, that is what we have to do. A lot of positive energy and encouragement, together we will come out of this."

⚽ "Ganan o los matamos": El amenazante lienzo que se vio en el arengazo de Colo Colo https://t.co/SvoraAgDbN pic.twitter.com/bQ0r1ZGwuT — El Deportivo LT (@ElDeportivoLT) February 17, 2021

Wednesday's game is considered Colo Colo's second most important game in the club's history following their 1991 Copa Libertadores win over Olimpia de Paraguay.

The club labelled the encounter as "the most important final of all."

Talca authorities have increased security measures ahead of the game.

Talca mayor Juan Carlos Diaz designated the game as "high risk." He fears the occasion could "generate problems" in a city that is currently in Phase 1 of quarantine rules, where mobility is totally restricted.

The team that does drop will join Deportes Iquique and Coquimbo Unido in the second tier.