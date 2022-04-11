Former Colombia midfielder Freddy Rincon was seriously injured in a car crash in Cali on Monday.

A local clinic said in a statement that the 55-year-old Rincon was undergoing surgery.

"Freddy Rincon came in with severe head trauma, his condition is very serious," clinic director Laureano Quintero said.

Freddy Rincon in action for Colombia against Yugoslavia during the 1990 World Cup. Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

Rincon's car crashed into a bus around 4:30 a.m. in Cali, in Colombia's southwest. He was one of five people injured, according to local authorities, who were reviewing traffic cameras.

Rincon played for Colombia in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups. He retired from the national team in 2001.

His club career began in 1985 and took off at America de Cali. After a brief and successful spell at Brazil's Palmeiras, he joined Napoli in 1994. He played the following season for Real Madrid and returned to Palmeiras in 1997.

Rincon also played for Brazil's Corinthians from 1997-2000, and as the team captain was the first to lift the new FIFA Club World Cup.