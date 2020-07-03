Johanis Menco underwent surgery after a freak accident at home. Ian Walton/Getty Images

Colombian goalkeeper Johanis Menco had her left leg amputated after a freak accident at home left her in intensive care.

Menco, who was on the books of top division side Real Santander San Andres until November, sustained serious injuries on Sunday when she ran into a glass door at her home that cut her leg, causing lacerations to the femoral artery.

Menco, 25, underwent two surgeries to reconstruct the femoral artery but lost her leg and remains in the intensive care unit at a local hospital in Bucaramanga.

Colombia's Professional league and Real Santander urged fans earlier this week to donate blood in order to help Menco.

Messages of support have poured in for the player, who combined her football career with studies in topography.

"Fortunately Johanis had her social security up to date and that is why she was able to receive all necessary medical help to save her life," club president Gustavo Nunez told La Vanguardia.

"I have spoken to the club board and we are in the best position to collaborate on what she needs because she will continue to be a part of the Real family.

"She is someone that left a mark with her charisma and character. We are certain that she has the tools to move on, and we are sure that she will return to make her life and face it in the best way. She is a warrior."