Colombia international Juan Cuadrado has slammed the circumstances surrounding Union Magdalena's promotion to the first division in his homeland.

The Colombian soccer players' association has called for an investigation into a key promotion match between Llaneros and Union Magdalena on Saturday night. Llaneros were leading 1-0 until the 95th minute, when the visitors scored twice in succession.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Video of the winning goal appeared to show the Llaneros players backing off their opponents and allowing them to score.

The result meant that Union Magdalena are promoted to the top tier, the Dimayor league, ahead of Fortaleza, who lost 2-1 at home the same night to Bogota.

"Give the cloak of doubt that the result of the match between @ClubLlanerosFC and @UnionMagdalena has generated, we ask the disciplinary commission of the @Dimayor to carry out a rigorous investigation as soon as possible," the professional footballers' association ACOLFUTPRO said in a tweet.

Neither of the clubs responded immediately to requests for comment, although Union Magdalena tweeted the result was for "those who think anything is possible."

Two Colombian internationals expressed their unease at the happenings.

Una vergüenza para el fútbol colombiano — Matheus Uribe (@matheus_uribe8) December 4, 2021

In a tweet, Cuadrado, the captain of Italian side Juventus, called the Union Magdalena goal "a lack of respect."

His Colombian teammate, Mateus Uribe, replied, saying it was "an embarrassment for Colombian football."

Fortaleza coach Nelson Florez broke down in tears at the post-match press conference. While admitting they had not done their part by winning, he nevertheless questioned the outcome.

"I am not ashamed to cry, because I feel robbed," he said. "We can lose, but not this way."