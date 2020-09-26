The Colorado Rapids' Major League Soccer clash with Sporting Kansas City originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to a high number of positive coronavirus cases for the hosts.

In a statement, MLS staid that one Rapids player and three staff members had tested positive, and that the Sunday's game is postponed "to allow for additional testing and evaluation."

- Stream MLS is Back LIVE on ESPN networks and the ESPN app (U.S. only)

The statement added: "All other members of the Colorado Rapids are asymptomatic, have received negative test results for COVID-19 and are following MLS medical protocol."

STREAM MLS ON ESPN+ Major League Soccer is on ESPN+. Seattle is the champion of the 26-team league, which added Nashville and Miami to the fold in 2020.

ESPN+: Live games and replays (U.S. only)

MLS home | Schedule | Standings

The postponement is the first since MLS teams began playing games in home markets following the MLS is Back tournaments, which concluded on Aug. 11.

At that tournament, which was held inside a bubble, both FC Dallas and Nashville SC were forced to pull out due to a cluster of confirmed positive tests.

Since then there have been less than a handful of confirmed positive tests. The Chicago Fire announced back on Aug. 21 that one of its players had a confirmed positive test.

More recently, FC Cincinnati stated earlier this week that one of its players had a confirmed positive test. At present, FCC's game on Saturday night against New York City FC is still scheduled to take place.