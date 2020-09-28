The Colorado Rapids have had seven additional club members, including one player, test positive for COVID-19, sources have told ESPN.

The Athletic was the first to report the news.

The news comes just days after a player and three staff members tested positive, forcing the postponement of Sunday night's scheduled match against Sporting Kansas City.

Colorado now has a total of two players and nine staff members who have tested positive. A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that all of the staff members are on the technical side of the organization, though it's unclear the extent to which the coaching staff has been affected.

The Rapids suspended training late last week when the first round of positive tests came through, and placed players and staff in self-isolation. MLS then took the step of postponing the Rapids match on Sunday.

Training remains suspended and, per league protocol, players and staff have been tested every day, with contact tracing conducted for the individuals infected.

The postponement was the first since MLS teams began playing games in home markets following the MLS is Back Tournament, which concluded on Aug. 11. At that tournament, which was held inside a bubble in Orlando, Florida, both FC Dallas and Nashville SC were forced to pull out due to a cluster of confirmed positive tests.

Since then there have been less than a handful of confirmed positive tests. The Chicago Fire announced on Aug. 21 that one of its players had a confirmed positive test. More recently, FC Cincinnati said on Saturday that one of its players had a confirmed positive test.