The Colorado Rapids have finalized a transfer to send United States international left-back Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp in Belgium.

After completing his medical evaluation, Vines will sign a three-year contract with one option year, Royal Antwerp announced Thursday. The transfer fee was undisclosed.

Vines, 22, made his debut for the Rapids in 2018 and has appeared in 53 games in the past four seasons, including 49 starts, and quickly established himself as one of the best left-backs in Major League Soccer.

He received his first cap with the national team against Costa Rica in 2020, and played a significant role for the United States during its recent run in the Gold Cup, where it beat Mexico, 1-0, in the final. He appeared in all six matches and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Haiti in the opener.

Vines is the latest in a growing list of MLS Homegrown players to make the jump to Europe this season, joining FC Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann, who moved to Venezia FC in Italy's Serie A and is expected to be joined by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio imminently.