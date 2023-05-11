The Colorado Rapids suspended winger Max Alves on Wednesday in connection with alleged unlawful sports gambling, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN.

The Rapids released a statement announcing a player had been suspended, but did not identify him: "We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling. We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game.

"The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter."

MLS also issued a statement with similar wording on Wednesday, adding that a current and former player had been involved in unlawful gambling.

Earlier on Wednesday, prosecutors from Goias state in Brazil charged 16 people, including seven professional soccer players, with alleged match fixing without naming any of the players. However, five players were suspended by their clubs in Brazil on Wednesday in similar fashion to Alves.

A report from Brazilian outlet O Globo links Alves to the investigation in Brazil and appears to show that he was paid $12,000 by an organization to receive a yellow card in a match against the LA Galaxy on Sept. 17, 2022, which he did roughly 90 seconds after entering the game as a substitute.

Additionally, texts obtained in the O Globo report in connection to the investigation in Brazil show that Alves put former Houston Dynamo player Zeca in touch with the organization making the payments and that he was supposed to take part in match-fixing on Oct. 8, 2022 -- MLS' Decision Day.

Brazilian-born Alves joined the Rapids from Flamengo ahead of the 2022 season and made 31 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Alves, who started for the Rapids in Saturday's 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy, has made 12 appearances for the team so far in 2023.

