Haitian side Cavaly have dropped out of the CONCACAF Champions League due to visa issues, allowing Major League Soccer side New England Revolution to advance by default into the competiton's quarterfinals.

Cavaly, which qualified by winning last year's Caribbean Club Championship were set to face the Revolution in the first leg of their Round of 16 matchup on Friday. That leg had initially been delayed due to Cavaly's complications of obtaining visas.

CONCACAF announced on Tuesday that the issue had yet to be resolved, stating that "the club has been unable to obtain the necessary visas required to travel to the United States for their upcoming matches against the New England Revolution (USA), and that they have made the decision to formally withdraw from the competition."

Both legs were initially set to be played in Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., because of "challenging safety and security situation in Haiti."

The Revolution, winners of the 2021 MLS Supporters Shield, will now automatically earn a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament and face the winners between Liga MX club Pumas and Costa Rica powerhouse Saprissa.