CONCACAF announced the venues for the 2021 Gold Cup, with the United States men's national team playing all three of its group stage games at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The U.S. is in Group B, and will open the tournament against a team to be determined on July 11, followed by Martinique on July 15 and Canada three days later.

U.S. Men's Soccer Key Dates Friendly vs. Switzerland May 30 Nations League June 3-6 Friendly vs. Costa Rica June 9 Gold Cup July 2-Aug. 1 World Cup qualifying Sept.-March '22 2022 World Cup Nov. 21-Dec. 18 '22

"We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region," said CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani. "2021 is CONCACAF's 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men's national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these compelling matchups, I can't wait for the football to begin on July 2nd and to crown a champion in Las Vegas on August 1st."

The Gold Cup will begin with a preliminary round on July 2, comprised of 12 teams from which the final three qualifiers to the group stage will be determined. Those matches will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Defending champions Mexico have been placed in Group A where it will face a team to be determined on July 11 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. El Tri will then face Curaçao on July 14 and El Salvador on July 18, both at Dallas' Cotton Bowl.

Group C is comprised of Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname and a team to be determined, while Group D contains Honduras, Panama, Grenada and guests Qatar. All of Group C's games will be held in Orlando's Exploria Stadium save for the group stage finale between Suriname and a team to be determined, which will be held in Houston's BBVA Stadium. Group D's matches will take place at BBVA Stadium save for the final match between Panama and Grenada which will be held at Exploria Stadium.

A pair of quarterfinal doubleheaders will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona as well as AT&T Stadium. If the U.S. progresses out of its group, it will play in the latter venue on July 25.

The semifinals, scheduled for July 29, will both be held in Texas at Houston's NRG Stadium and Austin's Q2 Stadium. The final is slate for Aug. 1 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.