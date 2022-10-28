SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will host the final of the 2023 Gold Cup. Getty Images

CONCACAF announced on Thursday that SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, will host the 2023 Gold Cup final on July 16.

"SoFi Stadium is a world class venue and Los Angeles has hosted so many iconic Gold Cup moments, making this stadium a fantastic choice to stage our 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final", said federation president and FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani."

- World Cup: All 32 nations who have qualified

- World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

This will be the seventh time the Gold Cup Final will be held in the Los Angeles metropolitan area and first in over a decade. The L.A. Memorial Coliseum hosted four Gold Cup Finals (1991, 1996, 1998 and 2000), while Pasadena's historic Rose Bowl hosted memorable final matches in 2002 and 2011.

The Gold Cup Final will represent the second time soccer matches have been played at SoFi Stadium -- home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers -- which will also host games during the 2026 World Cup. The venue previously hosted a doubleheader in the Leagues Cup Showcase in August 2022.

"The Los Angeles region has a celebrated history of hosting iconic soccer matches, and we look forward to adding to that legacy when we welcome CONCACAF's Gold Cup Final to SoFi Stadium on July 16, 2023," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "Over the next few years, SoFi Stadium will be home to some of the world's biggest soccer matches, and we are excited to host an international audience for the Gold Cup, a premier soccer event in the region."

The final will also conclude a busy summer for CONCACAF, which will include the CONCACAF Nations League Final and the CONCACAF Champions League decider.

"These competitions, and the many others we will deliver in 2023, are hugely important for the ongoing development of the game in CONCACAF as we seek to harness the momentum and anticipation that is building in our region as we get closer to 2026," added Montagliani.

CONCACAF also confirmed details regarding next summer's tournament, including the 2023 Gold Cup format, match dates, the nations which have already secured a berth and that the official draw will take place on April 14, 2023.

Next year's tournament will continue to include a 12-team Preliminary Round, and a 16-team Group Stage. That will be followed by a head-to-head direct elimination Knockout Stage. Play in the 12-team Preliminary Round will begin the third week of June with the Prelims (June 16-20, 2023) and will include two direct elimination rounds.

For Round One, the 12 participating teams will be divided into six pairings. After single match elimination play, the six match winners will advance to Round Two. Round Two will include the six Round One winners divided into three matchups. After single match elimination play, the winning team in each of the three Round Two matchups will advance to the Group Stage (three teams in total will qualify from the Prelims to the Group Stage).

Thus far, Saint Lucia and Puerto Rico have secured a berth into the Prelims. The remaining 10 participants will be confirmed at the conclusion of the 2022-23 CNL Group Stage in March 2023.

The Group Stage of the Gold Cup will take place from June 24 to July 4 and will feature 16 nations divided into four groups of four. To date, three CONCACAF Member Associations -- El Salvador, Jamaica, and Panama -- have secured a berth in the Gold Cup's Group Stage.

The 16 Group Stage participants will include the 2022-23 CNL League A Group winners and second place finishers (eight teams) and League B Group winners (four teams), Prelims Round Two winners (three teams).

The field will also include Asian Champions Qatar, which also participated in the 2021 tournament and reached the semifinals, as a guest nation.

Following Group Stage play, the top two finishers in each of the groups (eight teams) will advance to a Knockout Stage. The Knockout Stage will be comprised of Quarterfinals, to be played on July 8 and 9, Semifinals on July 12, and the Final at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, July 16.

The official draw, which will determine the Prelims Round One and Round Two pairings and the Group Stage groups once all the participating nations have been confirmed.

The United States beat Mexico 1-0 in Las Vegas in the final of the 2021 edition of the Gold Cup.