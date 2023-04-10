CONCACAF announced on Monday the 15 venues in 14 cities across the United States and Canada that will host games for the 2023 Gold Cup between June 16-July 16.

Three first-time hosts highlight the list with new venues including Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego and the home of MLS expansion side St. Louis City SC, CityPark.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will host group-stage matches and the final, as well as Friday's Gold Cup draw. While Cincinnati and St. Louis are debuting as hosts for the tournament, both San Diego and L.A. have previously held Gold Cup events.

Venues in Canada were named for the second time in Gold Cup history with Toronto FC's BMO Field, which held a double-header in the group stage of the 2015 competition, making the list. Other U.S. venues include Soldier Field in Chicago and NRG Stadium in Houston -- the two cities sharing the record for most Gold Cup tournaments hosted with seven each through the 2023 edition.

"The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events. I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to CONCACAF, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport," said CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani in a statement. "This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men's and women's Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026."

The full tournament schedule is expected to be revealed in the days after the draw, with the Gold Cup being part of a busy summer for a handful of North American national teams (United States, Mexico, Canada, Panama) that will also take part in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas between June 15-18.

The United States is defending Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League champions.

Full list of 2023 Gold Cup host venues: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC), Soldier Field (Chicago, IL), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati, OH), DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL), State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ), Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), NRG Stadium (Houston, TX), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX), SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV), Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA), Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA), CITYPARK Stadium (St. Louis, MO) and BMO Field (Toronto, Canada).